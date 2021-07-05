APG Asset Management N.V. Has $18.37 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,088 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 324,107 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of HP worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of HP by 25.3% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 15,282 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 137,812 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 14.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,073 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.47. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

