APG Asset Management N.V. Has $20.24 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485,488 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 90,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 20.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 23.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.12. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

