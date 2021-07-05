APG Asset Management N.V. Has $20.42 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.19% of NortonLifeLock worth $20,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

