APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87,126 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Biogen worth $21,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.34.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $348.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.02. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.