APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,688 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $192.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

