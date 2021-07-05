APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 67,180 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.20% of LKQ worth $21,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

