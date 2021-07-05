APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

Analog Devices stock opened at $170.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

