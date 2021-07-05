APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,896 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $311.82 on Monday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

