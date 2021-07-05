APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 143,342 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,342 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.92.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $414.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $415.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.