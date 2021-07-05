APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 169,140 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,140 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE opened at $85.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.89. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

