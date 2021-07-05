APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 17,000 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.17% of Leidos worth $19,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Leidos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Leidos by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Leidos by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 221,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Leidos by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $102.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

