APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 4,855 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.20% of Credicorp worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,137,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,214,000 after buying an additional 982,872 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $75,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $47,885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $121.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.87. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

