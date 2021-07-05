APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 65,741 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,741 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.09% of AMETEK worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 53.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 40,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK stock opened at $134.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

