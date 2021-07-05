APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 66,425 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,425 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $938.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $566.21 and a 12 month high of $939.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $858.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.26.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

