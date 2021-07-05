APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329,154 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 29.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

MetLife stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

