APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of VeriSign worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $6,967,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in VeriSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,745,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $128,037.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,051.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $231.33 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $232.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

