APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $16,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $222.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.22. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $130.90 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

