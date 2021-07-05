APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.43% of 360 DigiTech worth $14,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $1,401,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 124.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 162,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $35.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

