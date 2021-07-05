API3 Price Tops $2.58 (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00007616 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $35.76 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, API3 has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00933898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.71 or 0.08324645 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

