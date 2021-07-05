APIX Price Hits $0.0315 on Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, APIX has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $5.61 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.00856913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.14 or 0.08014235 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

