Apple (DS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apple (LON: DS):

6/24/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Apple had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

5/30/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

