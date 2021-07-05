Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $192.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 182,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 112,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

