Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.34. 798,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

