AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AquaBounty Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 106.90 and a quick ratio of 105.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $389.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.09. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

