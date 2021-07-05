ARAW Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,648.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $22,544.38 and $2,648.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.69 or 0.00795013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.23 or 0.07945257 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.