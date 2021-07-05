Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $898.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

