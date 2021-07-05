Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 47.4% Over Last Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $175.23 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00035283 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00299761 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,045.23 or 0.03061502 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions. Where did Ardor come from? Ardor is being developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them. What are the advantages of Ardor? All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and forpaying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features;Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once theyare included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the "bloat" ofthe network;All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuringecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another ina fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data orentities on another.”

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

