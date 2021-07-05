Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Update

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,300 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 573,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $696.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

ACRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

