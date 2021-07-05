Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Hits $0.0560 on Top Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00138228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00166438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,079.06 or 1.00309457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,605,322 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

