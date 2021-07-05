Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading 4.1% Higher

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67). 2,352,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 15,493,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.61).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.20. The stock has a market cap of £488.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.