Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.0538 on Major Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $194,316.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00133877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00166614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,033.90 or 1.00611529 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

