Arianee Trading 10% Higher This Week (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a total market cap of $23.90 million and approximately $3,792.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arianee has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00133877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00166614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,033.90 or 1.00611529 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

