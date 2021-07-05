Arionum One Day Volume Reaches $37.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Arionum has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $107,405.65 and $37.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,716.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,222.83 or 0.06592619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.63 or 0.01490722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00407149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00161049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.98 or 0.00625754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00425021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00338178 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.