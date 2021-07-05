Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.04 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. Ark has a market capitalization of $136.17 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,392,754 coins and its circulating supply is 130,271,857 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

