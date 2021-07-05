ARMOR Market Cap Hits $23.16 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. ARMOR has a market cap of $23.16 million and $750,896.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00138996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00166581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,022.80 or 1.00475566 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,830,706 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

