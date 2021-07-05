Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 319,198 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 247.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,198 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.33% of Enphase Energy worth $72,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 688,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,802,000 after purchasing an additional 303,289 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,496 shares of company stock valued at $16,304,441. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $186.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 300.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.83.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

