Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1,022,074 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) by 166.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,636,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,074 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of TotalEnergies worth $76,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 155.94%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

