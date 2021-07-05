Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 49,029 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $69,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $414.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $415.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

