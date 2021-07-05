Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.69% of Five9 worth $72,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Five9 by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,813 shares of company stock worth $19,346,251. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN opened at $187.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.