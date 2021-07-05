Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,987,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,098,490 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.44% of Devon Energy worth $65,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 127.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

