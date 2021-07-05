Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $62.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 13,815.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.23% of The Kroger worth $62,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 474,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 138.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 439,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.37 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

