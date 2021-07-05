Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $66.13 Million Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,319,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,771 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.95% of Mattel worth $66,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after acquiring an additional 60,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,136,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mattel by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 920,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. Mattel’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

