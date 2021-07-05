Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 115.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.47% of Entegris worth $70,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,108,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 280,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 925,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,496,000 after acquiring an additional 256,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

ENTG opened at $118.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,361 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $754,859.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,847.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 16,262 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,964,774.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,707 shares of company stock worth $31,412,549. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

