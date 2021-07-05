Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 228.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of NIO worth $64,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

