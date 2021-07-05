Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 1,345 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.94% of Hill-Rom worth $69,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 138,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,291,000 after acquiring an additional 75,228 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $116.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.78.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

