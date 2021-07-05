Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 306,336 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 154.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,336 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.59% of Universal Health Services worth $67,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 74.1% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,146,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $151.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.