Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 270.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,702 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.20% of The Hershey worth $65,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,091 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $174.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.26. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.89 and a 12 month high of $175.86.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

