Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.22% of Synopsys worth $82,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $279.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.82 and a 1 year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

