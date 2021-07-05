Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 507,705 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 507,705 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.44% of Avis Budget Group worth $72,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 109,990 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $78.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.75. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

