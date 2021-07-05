Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 58,572 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,572 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.67% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $66,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIX. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,663,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.30.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

